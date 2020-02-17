A+representative+of+Vigneshwaran+flies+to+Geneva

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 13:18

Tamil People’s National Alliance led by former Northern provincial Chief Minister CV Wigneshwaran has decided to send a former northern provincial councilor Anandi Shashidaran to participate in the forthcoming UN Human Rights session.

A former provincial councilor, MK Sivajilingam stated that Shashidaran will leave for Geneva to highlight the issues of the missing persons next week.