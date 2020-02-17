THE+ORDER+ON+THE+REQUEST+FOR+BAIL+OF+THE+FORMER+CHAIRMAN+OF+THE+STATE+TIMBER+CORPORATION+ON+02+APRIL

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 16:00

Former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation Piyadasa Dissanayake who was found guilty of the charge of accepting a bribe and sentenced to 12 years in prison has made a request that he be released on bail. The decision on this request will be made on 02 April and the Colombo High Court three-judge bench declared today, setting the specific date.

The former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation has made this request stating that he has filed an appeal against the order of the High Court three-judge bench.

Former Presidential Chief of Staff of the former President Kusumdasa Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation Piyadasa Dissanayake were found guilty of accepting a bribe of Rs. 20 million from an Indian Company promising to get permission to hand over to the Indian Company equipment and machinery belonging to the Kantale Sugar Company and the High Court decided to find them guilt on 19 December last year.

The first defendant of the case Kusumdasa Mahanama was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period of 20 years based on the verdict of the High Court.