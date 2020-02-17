THE+CABINET+PAPER+TO+ACQUIRE+THE+EMBILIPITIYA+DISTRICT+HOSPITAL+BY+THE+CENTRAL+GOVERNMENT+TO+BE+SUBMITTED+THIS+WEEK

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 17:22

Minister of Health and Indigenous Health Services, Women’s and Children’s Affairs and Social Protection Pavithra Wanniarachchi has decided to transform the Embilipitiya District Hospital where there is much patient congestion, into a modern hospital with all facilities.

The Health Minister said that accordingly, in a few days’ time arrangements will be made to acquire this hospital from the Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council.

The Minister of Health emphasized these facts when she engaged in a special tour of the hospital to look into human and physical resources and other requirements prevailing in the Embilipitiya District Hospital.

Since a large number of patients arrive at this hospital from the districts of Ratnapura, Matara and Hambantota to obtain services, the Minister of Health said that arrangements will be made to transform this into a complete hospital with all facilities. During this tour the Minister of Health focused her attention on the immediate requirements of the hospital and handed over a financial donation of Rs. 75 million to fulfil those requirements.

Expressing her views, the Minister of Health said, “I will make sure that this hospital will be a fully developed complete hospital in Sri Lanka at a time when the Ratnapura District has got a Minister of Health. There was a request from the hospital committee and the staff to acquire this hospital. Accordingly, after I was appointed to the post of Minister of Health I took steps to submit the Cabinet Paper for this to the Cabinet. I asked the Provincial Governor whether he will permit this hospital to be acquired by the Central Government. Accordingly, I will make arrangements to acquire this hospital at the next Cabinet Meeting.”

“In 2015 a foundation stone was laid by the former President Maithripala Sirisena to construct a big hospital. After laying the foundation stone, nothing at all was done over a period of five years. It is a project that is being carried out on foreign loan assistance. We will obtain this loan again and make sure to ensure an ultra-modern totally complete hospital and I will take steps to submit the relevant Cabinet Paper this week,” the Minister of Health said.

In addition to the Embilipitiya District Hospital, the Health Minister inspected the Padalangala District Hospital in the Kolonne Electorate, the Pallebedda District Hospital and the Udawalawe Regional Hospital.

Essential medical equipment worth more than Rs. 03 million were handed over to these hospitals, on this occasion.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director of Provincial Health Services Kapila Kannangara and officials of the Ministry of Health accompanied the Minister of Health.