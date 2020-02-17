Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa leader of the new alliance between SLFP and SLPP - Former President Maithripala appointed as Chairman

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 15:56

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has been appointed as the leader and former President Maithripala Sirisena have been appointed as the Chairman of the new Alliance formed by the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa will be the Secretary. National Freedom Front leader Wimal Weerawansa and SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara have been named as national organizers.

The symbol of the Sri Lanka Freedom Podujana Alliance will be the ‘phottuwa’. SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the papers were handed over today to register the new Alliance with the Elections Commission.