UDAYANGA+WEERATUNGA+REMANDED+AGAIN

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 17:25

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga has been remanded once again until 26 February.

This was subsequent to him being produced before the Fort Magistrate.

When he arrived in the island on the 14, Udayanga Weeratunga was taken into custody by the CID based on allegations against him regarding the MIG aircraft deal.