MINISTER+OF+TRANSPORT+SAYS+THAT+IMPORT+OF+LORRY+CHASSIS+AND+BUSES+WILL+BE+BANNED

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 17:25

Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera says that the import of lorry chassis and bus bodies which make access by the public difficult will be completely banned.

He made this comment at a function held in Tissamaharama today that in the future only buses with low access soles can be imported to this country.

The Minister said further that already the Sri Lanka Transport Board has ordered 500 such buses.