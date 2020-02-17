A+DISCUSSION+WITH+REPRESENTATIVES+OF+THE+AMERICAN+CONGRESS+REGARDING+THE+BAN+IMPOSED+ON+THE+ARMY+COMMANDER

Monday, 17 February 2020 - 17:21

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dinesh Gunawardena said that a discussion was held with a group of representatives of the American Congress regarding the travel ban imposed on Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and the members of his family.

It is said that this meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

The Minister had explained in detail regarding Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and expressed the government’s strong objections regarding the ban imposed.

The American Ambassadress in Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday in connection with this incident and the Minister in Charge of the Subject



