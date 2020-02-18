THE+FIRE+THAT+ERUPTED+IN+AN+OIL+MILL

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 10:23

The Marawila Police said that a sudden fire that erupted in an Oil Mill at Halpanwila – Marawila destroyed the entire mill.

The fire broke out last night (17) and the Fire Brigades of the Marawila Police and the Chilaw Municipal Council stopped the fire from spreading and brought it under control.

The reason for the fire has not yet been discovered and no one was injured in the fire.