THREE HEAVY VEHICLES COLLIDE IN AN ACCIDENT ON THE CHILAW – COLOMBO ROAD

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 10:22

An accident took place last night (17) when three vehicles collided with each other on the Mahawewa – Koswadiya area on the Chilaw – Colombo road.

Our Correspondent said that a tipper truck, a container and a private bus collided with each other last night at about 11.

A tipper truck plying from Colombo to Chilaw arrived at high speed and a container transporting textiles to a Garment Factory located in Seeduwa, plying from Anuradhapura to Seeduwa collided head on with each other. Then a private bus travelling from Colombo to Jaffna hit the tipper truck in this accident the Police said.

The carelessness of the tipper truck driver resulted in the accident and the traffic division of the Marawila Police are carrying out further investigations into the accident.