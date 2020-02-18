China's COVID-19 death toll passes 1,800

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 8:00

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,800 on today, after 93 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,807 new cases, a smaller number of infections compared to those declared on Monday.

The new cases mean more than 72,300 people have now been affected across the country.

Most of the cases are in Hubei, where the Covid 19 virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.