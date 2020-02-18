Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 7:43

Prime minister and former president in discussions today

A discussion will be held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former president Maithripala Sirisena at Temple Trees this afternoon.



At this meeting discussion will also be held regarding the SLPP and the SLFP contesting the upcoming general election.



Meanwhile relevant documents for registering the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Alliance being formed jointly by the SLPP and the SLFP as a new party were submitted to the election commission yesterday.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was named the leader while former president Maithripala Sirisena was named its Chairman.



Former minister Basil Rajapaksa was appointed as the general secretary of the new alliance.



NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa and SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera were named as national organizers.



Meanwhile, the SLPP-SLFP new alliance has chosen the flower bud as its election symbol.



