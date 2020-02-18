Top
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 7:43
Prime minister and former president in discussions today
A discussion will be held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former president Maithripala Sirisena at Temple Trees this afternoon.
At this meeting discussion will also be held regarding the SLPP and the SLFP contesting the upcoming general election.
Meanwhile relevant documents for registering the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Alliance being formed jointly by the SLPP and the SLFP as a new party were submitted to the election commission yesterday.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was named the leader while former president Maithripala Sirisena was named its Chairman.
Former minister Basil Rajapaksa was appointed as the general secretary of the new alliance.
NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa and SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera were named as national organizers.
Meanwhile, the SLPP-SLFP new alliance has chosen the flower bud as its election symbol.
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 6:03
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:39
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Sunday, 09 February 2020 - 22:07
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Thursday, 06 February 2020 - 7:03
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company