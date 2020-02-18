Top
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 7:47
Highest number of party registrations in election history this year,143 parties request registration
The elections commission has received 143 applications for registration of political parties prior to the general election.
Applications were called recently to register new political parties which concluded yesterday.
The elections commission noted that the highest number of applications to register new political parties was received for the first time in the history of elections.
A decision with regard to new political parties being registered will be taken upon application review, holding of an interview to assure all criteria are met.
Currently 70 parties have registered as accepted political parties.
