Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 9:54
AMPITIYE SRI RAHULA NAYAKE THERO PASSES AWAY
Chief Incumbent of the Maharagama Sri Vajiragnana Dharmayathanaya, Senior Member of the Supreme Council of the Amarapura Sri Dharmarakshitha Maha Nikaya, most venerable Ampitiye Sri Rahula Nayaka thero has passed away. He was 106 years old at the time of his demise.
His remains will be placed at the Siri Vajiragnana Dharmayathanaya tomorrow and is due to be taken to the Vajirarama Temple in Bambalapitiya, the same evening.
The cremation is scheduled to be held day after tomorrow in Colombo.
