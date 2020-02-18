A SERIES OF ADDITIONAL READING BOOKS FOR STUDENTS, TO PREVENT CHILD ABUSE

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 9:54

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education and Human Resources Development has set up a method to prepare and recommend a series of new additional books for reading from pre-school up to Advanced Level with the objective of preventing child abuse.

The relevant committee had met in Parliament yesterday and this report is due to be presented to Parliament day after tomorrow.

Naming the subject of health as a core subject and a proper method of teaching had also been discussed and it is said that giving special training to the teachers connected was also focused on.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dulles Alahapperuma said at a function held in Matara that it was in Sri Lanka that there were children who go to school for the least time in the world.