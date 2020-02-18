AN+INVESTIGATION+INTO+OFFICIALS+WHO+MISUSED+MONEY+OF+THE+RAILWAY+DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 11:29

The Ministry of Transport Services Management, Power and Energy has commenced an investigation into the incident of a group of top officials of the Railway Department misusing government money.



Minister in charge of the subject Mahinda Amaraweera had instructed the Secretary to the Ministry Gamini Seneviratne to carry out the relevant investigation.



This was stated in a statement issued by the Ministry.



Trade Unions of the Department alleged recently that top officials of the Railway Department, while obtaining the fuel allowance being provided by the government had used vehicles of the Department for their duties as well as personal work.