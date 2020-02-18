INTERVIEWS FOR RECRUITING TO THE TEACHING SERVICES, THOSE WHO HAVE SUCCEEDED AT THE DHARMACHARYA EXAMINATION, POSTPONED

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 11:44

The Ministry of Education said that due to unavoidable circumstances, interviews which were due to be held from 24.02.2020 to 02.03.2020 for recruiting successful candidates of the Dharmacharya Examination to Grades 3-11 of the Sri Lanka Teachers’ Service to fil teaching vacancies that exist in religious subjects in national and provincial schools of the island, have been postponed.

In a statement issued the Ministry informs that the dates on which these interviews will be conducted will be notified in the future.