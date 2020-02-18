FRIENDSHIP+BETWEEN+JAPAN+AND+SRI+LANKA+IS+VERY+CLOSE+

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 14:13

The honorary Sasana Rathna Award was bestowed this morning on Most Venerable Ohani Chojung of the Honganji Foundation and Temple in Japan.

This was under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Speaker Karu Jayasuriya at the Parliamentary Complex.

The Prime Minister expressing his views on this occasion said;

“Japan and Sri Lanka have maintained a very close relationship for several decades. It can be said that during difficult moments the two countries were tied to each other. Bilateral, diplomatic connections as well as the relationship between the people of Japan and Sri Lanka are excellent. Most Venerable Ohani Chojung being honoured today is an example of connections between Buddhist communities of Japan and Sri Lanka. Most Venerable Ohani Chojung initiated a good dialogue between Theravadha and Mahayana Buddhism.”