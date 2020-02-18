INSTRUCTIONS+FROM+THE+PRESIDENT+TO+REMOVE+OBSTRUCTIONS+AND+TO+ENCOURAGE+LOCAL+INDUSTRIES+AND+INVESTORS

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 14:14

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that when formally launching industries, problems that various factions point out are an obstruction to the development of the country.

The President made this comment during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday with the Inter-Ministry Task Force for the development of industries and enterprises.

The President instructed officials to remove any barriers present and to take required steps to encourage local industries and investors.

It is said that the President focused his attention on a number of problems faced by manufacturers and investors when paying taxes and at customs.

A number of manufacturers and industrialists in several fields including assembling of motor vehicles, metal, footwear and leather goods, Garments, Pharmaceuticals, Spices and Electrical appliances were present at this discussion.