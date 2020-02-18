Another+rift+between+politicians+and+public+servants

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 13:07

Human Rights and Law Reform State Minister Mohan Priyadarshana Yapa says that he did not use his power over a school principal but informed the him to act on humanitarian grounds.

The minister made this statement following a video of exchanging heated words between the minister and the principal during the Baddegama Pradeshiya development committee meeting is going viral on social media.

The argument went on not enrolling a child to Wanduramba School despite the child is living in the neighborhood of the school premises.