Another rift between politicians and public servants
Human Rights and Law Reform State Minister Mohan Priyadarshana Yapa says that he did not use his power over a school principal but informed the him to act on humanitarian grounds.
The minister made this statement following a video of exchanging heated words between the minister and the principal during the Baddegama Pradeshiya development committee meeting is going viral on social media.
The argument went on not enrolling a child to Wanduramba School despite the child is living in the neighborhood of the school premises.