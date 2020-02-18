THE RAMBUKKANA – KEGALLE ROAD WILL BE CLOSED FOR A FEW HOURS TODAY AND DAY AFTER TOMORROW

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 15:23

Since a railway crossing on the Rambukkana – Kegalle road is being repaired, this road will remain closed today and day after tomorrow for a few hours, the Railway Department said.

Accordingly, the Department said that this road will be closed from 6.00 pm today until 6.00 am tomorrow and on the day after tomorrow from 6 in the evening to 6 the following morning as well.

The Railway Department requests motorists to use alternative routes during the time of the closure of this road.