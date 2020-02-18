THE+FIRST+COPE+REPORT+OF+THE+NEW+PARLIAMENT+SUBMITTED

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 15:56

The first report of COPE for the fourth session of the 8th Parliament was presented to the assembly today by its Chairman Sunil Handunneththi.

Facts relevant to 10 public institutions including the Peoples’ Bank, Central Bank and the Ceylon Electricity Board are included in this report.

Presenting the report, Parliamentarian Sunil Handunneththi said further that the attention of the Parliament should be focused on taking legal action against persons directly responsible for frauds and corruption exposed through facts contained in the COPE report.