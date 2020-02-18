PRODUCTION+OF+HYDROELECTRICITY+POWER+FALLS+DUE+TO+DRY+WEATHER

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 17:29

The Ministry of Power and Energy says that production of hydroelectricity power has dropped to 23.1 percent due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.

The overall electricity production is 38.46 Gigawatts and the daily demand for electricity by yesterday was 2346.8 Megawatts, the Ministry said.

Due to the extremely dry weather prevailing for about one and a half months the water levels in reservoirs are in the process of dropping rapidly.

Anyhow, the Ministry of Power and Energy said that the Ceylon Electricity Board will ensure uninterrupted power supply sans any power cuts.