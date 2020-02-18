15,000 KILOS OF REFUSE TEA FOUND FROM MARADANA

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 17:30

The Police Special Task Force took into custody today approximately 15,000 kilos of refuse tea unsuitable for human consumption from two warehouses in Sangharaja Mawatha – Maradana.

An officer who took part in the raid said that among the tea was a stock of tea packs in which tea is sent to foreign countries.

An individual who had prepared was also taken into custody and he was a 53 year old resident of Wellampitiya.

The suspect and the stock of refuse tea has been handed over to the Kotahena Police for further investigations.