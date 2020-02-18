Top
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 17:30
15,000 KILOS OF REFUSE TEA FOUND FROM MARADANA
The Police Special Task Force took into custody today approximately 15,000 kilos of refuse tea unsuitable for human consumption from two warehouses in Sangharaja Mawatha – Maradana.
An officer who took part in the raid said that among the tea was a stock of tea packs in which tea is sent to foreign countries.
An individual who had prepared was also taken into custody and he was a 53 year old resident of Wellampitiya.
The suspect and the stock of refuse tea has been handed over to the Kotahena Police for further investigations.
