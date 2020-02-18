230+THOUSAND+STUDENTS+OF+COLOMBO+SCHOOLS+USE+NARCOTIC

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 16:37

The Education Ministry is planning to deploy a policeman to each government school to save students from using narcotics.

The inaugural program was launched in Colombo today as 49 schools in Colombo have been identified as the most vulnerable centers to the narcotics threat.

Addressing the inaugural program in Colombo today DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon said that he has received reports that 230 thousand 982 students are using narcotics or alcohol.

The Education Ministry, police and Dangerous Drug control board, will work in collaboration to monitor this situation by deploying a policeman to each school under this program.

The public is advised to call on 0777 128 128 and provide any information with regard school students using drugs or alcohol.