A REQUEST FROM THE CONSUMER AFFAIRS AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE THEM WITH INFORMATION ON LUBRICANT OILS WITHOUT ANY STANDARD
The Consumer Affairs Authority said that they will consider complaints received and carry out complete investigations regarding the import of lubricants and products connected with them within this country, as well as manufacturing, distribution and marketing.
During raids carried out yesterday, across the island, a stock of lubricant products sans any standards has been taken into custody and it has been valued at Rs. 2.5 million.