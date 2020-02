Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 18:02

STRONG ACTION TO BE TAKEN AGAINST THOSE WHO DID NOT HANDOVER ILLEGAL FIREARMS DURING THE AMNESTY PERIOD

The Ministry of Defence informs people to let them know of any information regarding persons who, even after the Amnesty Period have in their possession, illegal firearms in order to steps against them.

The Ministry said that during the Amnesty period which was declared recently, 200 illegal firearms had been handed over to Police Stations.