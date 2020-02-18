UNP+ALLIANCE+TO+CONTEST+GENERAL+ELECTION+UNDER+THE+SWAN+SYMBOL

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 - 18:38

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by the UNP decided today to contest the forthcoming General election under the swan symbol.

Addressing a meeting held at the parliament complex, UNP National Organizer, Naveen Dissanayake announced the decision.

Coalition leaders of the UNP and the UNF participated in this meeting.

The decision will be forwarded to the UNP Central working committee meeting to be held tomorrow.