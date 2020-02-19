Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:24

China's COVID-19 death toll surges to 2,000

The death toll from China's new covid 19 coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,000 yesterday, after 132 more people died in Hubei province.



In its daily update, the province's health commission also reported 1,693 new cases of people infected with the virus.



This brings the total number of cases in mainland China past 74,000.



Most of the cases are in Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December before spiralling into a nationwide epidemic.