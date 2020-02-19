Chinese female who was cured after contracting Coronavirus to be discharged from IDH today - Total number of deaths worldwide exceeds 2,000

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:24

The Chinese female who was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at the IDH will be discharged today.

Meanwhile, the death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.

A study released by Chinese officials said most patients have mild cases of the illness, and health officials have described the slowing numbers as an indication that the outbreak is under control.

Meanwhile, a respected neurologist who was the director of Wuchang Hospital in Wuhan also died after contracting the novel coronavirus, despite a “full-effort rescue”.