HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
SLFP+General+Secretary+says+Mahinda+%E2%80%93+Maithri+talks+successful
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 8:28
SLFP General Secretary says Mahinda – Maithri talks successful
1,377

Views

A special discussion regarding the manner in which the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya will be contesting for the upcoming general election was held at temple trees yesterday.

Many representatives of the new alliance including Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Chairman former president Maithreepala Sirisena, Secretary former minister Basil Rajapaksa attended the discussion.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
RELEASING OF RANJAN’S VOICE CLIPS TO MPS FURTHER DELAYS
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  146 Views
HiruNews
International News
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
HiruNews
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
    Share   695 Views
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
HiruNews
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
    Share   204 Views
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
HiruNews
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
    Share   261 Views
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   1,049 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   389 Views
See All
HiruNews
Milan Fashion Week hit by Chinese no-show over virus fears
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
    Share   15 Views
HiruNews
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   65 Views
HiruNews
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
    Share   56 Views
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   348 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   83 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,813 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
BCB planning to tweak Vettori's contract
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
    Share   42 Views
HiruNews
Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   505 Views
HiruNews
Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
    Share   301 Views
HiruNews
England in South Africa Tourists win second T20 by two runs to level series
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
    Share   418 Views
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   650 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently'
Read More
HiruNews
Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
    Share   154 Views
HiruNews
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
    Share   198 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ocean spreads love with Nothing Will Stand In Our Way
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
    Share   208 Views
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   448 Views
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   373 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
379 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,707 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,231 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,457 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
10 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,431 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company