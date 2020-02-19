SLFP General Secretary says Mahinda – Maithri talks successful

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 8:28

A special discussion regarding the manner in which the Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandanaya will be contesting for the upcoming general election was held at temple trees yesterday.

Many representatives of the new alliance including Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Chairman former president Maithreepala Sirisena, Secretary former minister Basil Rajapaksa attended the discussion.



