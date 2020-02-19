Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:11
Be alert when crossing the North and East Railway crossings
Bamboo gatekeepers working on the unprotected railway crossings in the North and East have resorted to trade union action and therefore travellers are requested to take extra precaution when crossing these unprotected railway crossings.
They have been engaged in a strike since last night demanding that their services which come under the Police Department to be brought under the purview of the Railways Department and to make them permanent.
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Hiru News Programme Segments
Copyright © 2020 Lotus Technologies (Private) Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company