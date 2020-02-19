HiruNews
Be+alert+when+crossing+the+North+and+East+Railway+crossings
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:11
Be alert when crossing the North and East Railway crossings
Bamboo gatekeepers working on the unprotected railway crossings in the North and East have resorted to trade union action and therefore travellers are requested to take extra precaution when crossing these unprotected railway crossings.

They have been engaged in a strike since last night demanding that their services which come under the Police Department to be brought under the purview of the Railways Department and to make them permanent.

HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
