HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Judge+Gihan+Pilapitiya+files+an+anticipatory+bail+application+with+the+Court+of+Appeal
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 11:04
Judge Gihan Pilapitiya files an anticipatory bail application with the Court of Appeal
676

Views

The suspended High Court Judge of Ambilipitiya, Gihan Pilapitiya has filed an anticipatory bail application in the Court of Appeal this morning.

Appeal Court judges, AHMD Nawaz and Arjuna Obeysekera who considered the petition postponed the hearing of the petition until this afternoon.

The Attorney General, the Acting IGP, the Director of the Colombo Crimes Division and several others have been named as its respondents.

The Judiciary Commission suspended Judge Gihan Pilapitiya with regard to the investigations in connection with the controversial telephone conversations recorded by MP Ranjan Ramanayake on January 21.

Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
RELEASING OF RANJAN’S VOICE CLIPS TO MPS FURTHER DELAYS
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  296 Views
HiruNews
International News
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
HiruNews
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
    Share   696 Views
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
HiruNews
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
    Share   208 Views
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
HiruNews
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
    Share   262 Views
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   1,057 Views
Coronavirus disease named Covid-19
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
    Share   390 Views
See All
HiruNews
Milan Fashion Week hit by Chinese no-show over virus fears
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
    Share   22 Views
HiruNews
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   66 Views
HiruNews
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
    Share   56 Views
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   351 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   84 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,842 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
BCB planning to tweak Vettori's contract
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
    Share   75 Views
HiruNews
Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   515 Views
HiruNews
Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
    Share   308 Views
HiruNews
England in South Africa Tourists win second T20 by two runs to level series
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
    Share   419 Views
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   654 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently'
Read More
HiruNews
Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
    Share   157 Views
HiruNews
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
    Share   200 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ocean spreads love with Nothing Will Stand In Our Way
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
    Share   211 Views
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   458 Views
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   375 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
379 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,707 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,231 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,457 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
10 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,431 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company