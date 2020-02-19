A+baby+elephant+rescued+from+a+storm

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:32

A baby elephant being dragged by a strong current of the Mahaweli River was saved by a group of miners from Manampitiya on the 18th.

The Polonnaruwa Wild Life Security J.D.S. Shantha stated that the injured elephant calf has been handed over to the Wildlife Department's Giritale Veterinary Office.

Manampitiya Assistant security S.A Wickremaratne stated that the elephant calf could have fallen to the river after being separated from the herd.