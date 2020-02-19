Navy+rescues+a+woman+from+drowning

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:33

Sri Lanka Navy have rescued a woman who was drowning in Thirukkovil.

A woman who was bathing in the Sangamgrami sea area in Thirukovil on the 18th of this month has got caught to the current and has been dragged towards the deep-sea area. The Navy officials who were cleaning the beach had seen her drowning and had acted swiftly and saved her. She had been taken her to the Thirukovil hospital.

The rescued woman is a 68 year old resident of the area