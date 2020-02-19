Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:33
Navy rescues a woman from drowning
Sri Lanka Navy have rescued a woman who was drowning in Thirukkovil.
A woman who was bathing in the Sangamgrami sea area in Thirukovil on the 18th of this month has got caught to the current and has been dragged towards the deep-sea area. The Navy officials who were cleaning the beach had seen her drowning and had acted swiftly and saved her. She had been taken her to the Thirukovil hospital.
The rescued woman is a 68 year old resident of the area
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Hiru News Programme Segments
Copyright © 2020 Lotus Technologies (Private) Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company