DISCUSSION+BETWEEN+ELECTION+COMMISSION+AND+SAMAGI+JANA+BALAVEGAYA+ON+AN+ELECTION+SYMBOL+ENDS+WITHOUT+AN+AGREEMENT

However, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the meeting ended without a final agreement and the matter will be discussed in the future as well.
The Two factions argued over a symbol to contest the forthcoming General election.
One faction demanded the swan as the symbol while their counterparts demanded the elephant.
However, a tense situation erupted over the election symbol and the matter was discussed with the election commission.
Accordingly, the dispute over a symbol for the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by the UNP will be further discussed.