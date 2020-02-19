DISCUSSION+BETWEEN+ELECTION+COMMISSION+AND+SAMAGI+JANA+BALAVEGAYA+ON+AN+ELECTION+SYMBOL+ENDS+WITHOUT+AN+AGREEMENT

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 15:00

The UNP led Samagi Jana Balavegaya had a discussion with the officials of the Election Commission on an election symbol this afternoon.

However, UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the meeting ended without a final agreement and the matter will be discussed in the future as well.

The Two factions argued over a symbol to contest the forthcoming General election.

One faction demanded the swan as the symbol while their counterparts demanded the elephant.

However, a tense situation erupted over the election symbol and the matter was discussed with the election commission.

Accordingly, the dispute over a symbol for the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by the UNP will be further discussed.