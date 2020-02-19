The+Prime+Minister+states+that+a+decision+has+been+made+not+to+co-sponsor+the+30-1+proposal

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 15:55

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the government has decided to pull out from co-sponsoring the UNHRC resolution 30-1.

The Prime Minister stated this in the statement issued under the theme - the collective travel ban imposed against the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva and his family.

The Prime Minister questions whether it is not clear that the political divide in the country lies between patriotic forces who think of the nation and the traitors who are waiting for an opportunity to betray the country.