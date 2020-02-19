Top
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:15
FORMER SRI LANKAN AIRLINE CEO AND WIFE FURTHER REMANDED; AJITH PRASANNA BAILED OUT FROM ONE CASE
Former Sri Lankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena and wife Piyanka Neomali Wijenayake were further remanded until March 4th.
The two suspects were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.
The couple is accused of obtaining a bribe of 2 million US dollars in the procurement of 10 aircraft to Sri Lankan airlines and engaging in money laundering.
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:40
The World Health Organization says the official name for the disease caused by the new...
Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
Hiru News Programme Segments
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company