FORMER SRI LANKAN AIRLINE CEO AND WIFE FURTHER REMANDED; AJITH PRASANNA BAILED OUT FROM ONE CASE

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 16:15

Former Sri Lankan CEO Kapila Chandrasena and wife Piyanka Neomali Wijenayake were further remanded until March 4th.

The two suspects were produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.

The couple is accused of obtaining a bribe of 2 million US dollars in the procurement of 10 aircraft to Sri Lankan airlines and engaging in money laundering.