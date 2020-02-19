CHINESE+TOURIST+WHO+RECOVERED+FROM+COVID-19+LEAVES+FOR+WUHAN

Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 18:52

The Chinese tourist who received treatment for COVID-19 at the IDH was discharged today after she fully recovered from the deadly coronavirus and left the country on a Sri Lankan Airlines Flight bound for Canton this evening.

The 43-year old resident of Wuhan, was admitted to IDH with a fever and was later diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Health Minister Pavitra Wanniarachchi and several other health service officials were also present at the hospital to witness the recovered patient leaving the hospital.



