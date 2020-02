Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 22:22

7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths

7 students from a school in Hali-ela who were on an educational excursion have drowned in the Medawachchiya town while 4 of them had died.

Gomarankadawala Police said that the incident had happened at around 6.30 PM yesterday.

The students were from Grade 10.