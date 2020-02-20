HiruNews
Special discussion on disabled war heroes pension issue
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 7:59
Special discussion on disabled war heroes pension issue
A discussion regarding disabled war veterans salary and pension issues is to take place at the Ministry of Defence today.

The ministry issuing a communique noted that the concessions that could be provided for them through a cabinet paper would be discussed.

Defence secretary retired Major General, Kamal Gunaratne, and commanders of the tri forces as well as the senior state officials have been advised by the president to provide a suitable solution for this issue.

Meanwhile, a group of disabled war veterans continue to engage in a hunger strike in front of the Fort railway station demanding a solution for the pension issue.

