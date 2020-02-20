Man+arrested+in+Deniyaya+for+defrauding+people+claiming+to+give+jobs+in+Cyprus

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 10:58

Deniyaya Police have arrested a person who allegedly defrauded Rs. 80,000 each from a person claiming to provide employment in Cyprus.

The police media division stated that Deniyaya Police have received 18 complaints regarding the person who has been arrested.

The 45-year-old suspect who was arrested yesterday is a resident of Rahulapura in Matara.