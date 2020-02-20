Cabinet+approval+granted+to+withdraw+from+the+Geneva+resolution+co-sponsored+by+the+Good+Governance+government+

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 11:08

Cabinet approval was granted to withdraw from co-sponsoring the Geneva Human Rights Council Resolution 30-1, which was presented during the Good Governance Government.

Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the proposal was submitted to the Cabinet meeting yesterday by Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.



This was stated at a media briefing being held today to inform regarding Cabinet Decision at the Government Information Department.