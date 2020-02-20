Special+Party+Leaders+Meeting+at+11.00+am

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 10:59

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed the House that a special party leader's meeting would be held at 11.00 am today.

This is under the direction of the Speaker. Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena informed the Speaker that he was aware of a change in the agreements reached in order to maintain the proceedings of the House.

Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella, however, responded by saying that if there is such a situation it could be discussed and resolved.

Meanwhile, after a lapse of 40 years, a report of the Committee on High Posts was presented to Parliament today by its Chairman, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.