HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
SAINDAMARUDU+Gazette+notification+withheld
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 10:59
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
2,788

Views

Co-cabinet spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the cabinet has decided to temporarily withhold the gazette notification naming Saindamarudu as a separate local government area.

He was speaking at a press briefing held this morning at the Government Information Department, to inform Cabinet Decisions.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government issued a special gazette notification to declare the Saindamarudu Divisional Secretariat as a Urban Council on Friday.

 
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
Releasing of ranjan’s voice clips to mps further delays
Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 7:23
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  827 Views
HiruNews
International News
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
 Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 6:40
HiruNews
At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents last evening near the German...
Read More
    Share   348 Views
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:41
HiruNews
The IMF head said yesterday, that the Covid 19 coronavirus epidemic could damage global...
Read More
    Share   715 Views
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:36
HiruNews
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 today, after 100...
Read More
    Share   232 Views
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:01
HiruNews
It has been reported that Beijing has ordered everyone returning to the city to go into...
Read More
    Share   282 Views
Japan reports 1st death from coronavirus
 Thursday, 13 February 2020 - 18:50
HiruNews
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo,...
Read More
    Share   1,078 Views
See All
HiruNews
Milan Fashion Week hit by Chinese no-show over virus fears
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:36
    Share   33 Views
HiruNews
Facebook Mark Zuckerberg boss urges tighter regulation
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   68 Views
HiruNews
Facebook cancels San Francisco summit on coronavirus fears
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 6:59
    Share   60 Views
HiruNews
The price of big onion has risen in the market again
 Friday, 14 February 2020 - 13:12
    Share   358 Views
HiruNews
Singapore tourism to take 'significant hit' in 2020 due to coronavirus, up to 30% fewer visitors expected
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:42
    Share   90 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Monday, 10 February 2020 - 18:14
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE
THE GREATEST SLOW FLOW EVER! A HEART-STOPPING PERFORMANCE BY BOYCE AVENUE Read More
  Share   1,988 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
BCB planning to tweak Vettori's contract
 Wednesday, 19 February 2020 - 6:41
    Share   156 Views
HiruNews
Eoin Morgan leads side to victory in stunning chase of 223
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   568 Views
HiruNews
Ishant Sharma Clears Fitness Test, Set To Join Team India In New Zealand
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 13:01
    Share   324 Views
HiruNews
England in South Africa Tourists win second T20 by two runs to level series
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:02
    Share   440 Views
HiruNews
England recall Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes for Sri Lanka tour
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:47
    Share   668 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Billie Eilish has felt 'very hated recently'
Read More
HiruNews
Emotional Elton John halts New Zealand gig after pneumonia diagnosis
 Monday, 17 February 2020 - 6:43
    Share   177 Views
HiruNews
Caroline Flack: TV presenter dies at 40
 Sunday, 16 February 2020 - 6:51
    Share   216 Views
HiruNews
Billy Ocean spreads love with Nothing Will Stand In Our Way
 Saturday, 15 February 2020 - 7:20
    Share   222 Views
HiruNews
Macaulay Culkin defends Michael Jackson
 Wednesday, 12 February 2020 - 6:45
    Share   479 Views
HiruNews
Spike Lee honors Kobe Bryant at Oscars in tuxedo inspired by late NBA star
 Monday, 10 February 2020 - 6:44
    Share   387 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
616 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
78,899 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
26,268 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
55,523 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
12 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
122,535 Views
Top
hirunews,sri lanka news,political news,breaking news,sports,finance,entertainment,sri lanka,lanka, sri lanka news, lanka news, sri lanka cricket, sri lanka breaking news,news,A Rayynor Silva Holdings Company