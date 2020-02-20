Top
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 11:07
Parliament temporarily suspends proceedings
Parliament has been temporarily suspended for a special party leader's meeting.
The Hiru correspondent stated that the Parliamentary activities had been suspended at around 10.35 am
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya informed that there will be a special party leaders meeting at the commencement of the proceedings today.
