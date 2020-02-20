Appeals+Court+orders+NOT+to+arrest+Judge+Gihan+Pilapitiya+without+a+court+order

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 12:37

The Court of Appeal today issued an order NOT to arrest interdicted High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya, without a magistrate’s court order.

The writ application filed by Justice Gihan Pilapitiya, seeking an injunction order preventing his arrest, was taken up before a judge bench comprising President of the Appeals Court A.H.M Nawaz and Justice Arjuna Obeysekara.