Police have been continuing to search for the missing constable attached to the Kadawatha police station.



A senior investigator stated that 9 persons have been questioned over the incident so far.



The 37-year old victim of Weeraketiya served as a driver at the Kadawatha police station when he was reported missing on February 17th.



Meanwhile, a 62-year old man has been hacked to death at Polhena Matara last night.



Police said the motive behind the scene is a personal dispute.



A 67 year old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder.