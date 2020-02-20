සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

The war heroes continue their protest fast

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 16:06

The fast launched by the National Force for the Protection of the Rights of War Heroes in front of the Fort Railway Station, seeking a solution to the pension issue, continues today.

President of the Association Ujitha Roshan said that although the government has promised to give retired disabled war heroes and their dependents the salary for the duration of their life time. However,  this has not yet happened.

In the meantime, a discussion will be held today at the Ministry of Defense regarding the salary and pension issue of disabled war heroes.

The Ministry said in a press release that they will discuss the relief that could be provided through a cabinet paper.

However, representatives of the Association of Deceased War Heroes came to Colombo today to inquire into the problem of the disabled war heroes.

Convener of the Disabled War Heroes Nishantha Mahiraj stated that the government had not resolved their issues as promised.
