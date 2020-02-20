සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

UNF party leader's meeting tomorrow

Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 16:25

UNF+party+leader%27s+meeting+tomorrow
A meeting of the party leaders representing the United National Front is scheduled to be held in Colombo on Saturday.

It is reported that the crisis surrounding the alliance to be formed in preparation for the next election and the symbol of the alliance will be discussed.

The internal sources of the UNP state that the meeting of the party leaders has been convened due to the suggestion that some minor parties representing the UNF may desire to contest separately.

Meanwhile, a member of the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa's group told the Hiru news team that they are expected to hold another discussion regarding the symbol of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by the UNP.

However, legal authorities are still studying the inability to change the symbol until an election is called. A meeting with the Election Commission was held yesterday, but it ended without a consensus.

However, following a ceremony in Colombo yesterday, the Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the symbol of political parties could be changed only after the parliamentary elections are called.

Even though an agreement has been reached with regard to the United National Party (UNP) led Smagi Jana Balavegaya, there has been no agreement reached at the UNP Working Committee meeting which was held yesterday regarding the symbol.

This is due to various comments by stakeholders pertaining to the symbol. It is also reported that another UNP Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be held next week.
Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Bell 212 helicopter to douse fire – Travel on Katunayake Expressway opened from Peliyagoda to Ja Ela
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:39

The Police media division states that section from Peliyagoda to Jaela of the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway which was temporarily closed due to a fire... Read More

A person who appeared on behalf of an accused remanded
A person who appeared on behalf of an accused remanded
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:42

A person who pleaded guilty for appearing in lieu of an accused in a case filed at the Galle Additional Magistrate's Court has been remanded until 5th... Read More

Evidence hearing of the Eknaligoda court case begins March 11
Evidence hearing of the Eknaligoda court case begins March 11
Thursday, 20 February 2020 - 17:34

The Colombo High Court today decided to commence the evidence hearing of the case filed by the Attorney General against 9 officers of the intelligence... Read More



Trending News

Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
20 February 2020
Katunayake Expressway closed until further notice
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
20 February 2020
Son arrested for plotting to murder his mother
Former Homagama District Judge Sunil Abeysinghe & his PSO sentenced to 16 years
20 February 2020
Former Homagama District Judge Sunil Abeysinghe & his PSO sentenced to 16 years
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
20 February 2020
SAINDAMARUDU Gazette notification withheld
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths
19 February 2020
7 students of a school in Haliela who were on an educational excursion drown resulting in 4 deaths

International News

At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
20 February 2020
At least 8 killed in shootings in Germany: Police
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
17 February 2020
COVID-19 could damage global growth in 2020: IMF
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
17 February 2020
Americans from quarantined cruise ship flown from Japan
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
15 February 2020
Beijing orders 14-day quarantine for returnees
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.