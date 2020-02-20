UNF party leader's meeting tomorrow

A meeting of the party leaders representing the United National Front is scheduled to be held in Colombo on Saturday.



It is reported that the crisis surrounding the alliance to be formed in preparation for the next election and the symbol of the alliance will be discussed.



The internal sources of the UNP state that the meeting of the party leaders has been convened due to the suggestion that some minor parties representing the UNF may desire to contest separately.



Meanwhile, a member of the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa's group told the Hiru news team that they are expected to hold another discussion regarding the symbol of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya led by the UNP.



However, legal authorities are still studying the inability to change the symbol until an election is called. A meeting with the Election Commission was held yesterday, but it ended without a consensus.



However, following a ceremony in Colombo yesterday, the Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the symbol of political parties could be changed only after the parliamentary elections are called.



Even though an agreement has been reached with regard to the United National Party (UNP) led Smagi Jana Balavegaya, there has been no agreement reached at the UNP Working Committee meeting which was held yesterday regarding the symbol.



This is due to various comments by stakeholders pertaining to the symbol. It is also reported that another UNP Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be held next week.