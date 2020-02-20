Corona+Deaths+increase+to+2128

Two people have died after being infected with a coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship at Yokohama Harbour, Japan.



According to foreign reports, one of the two victims was an 80-year-old woman.



The ship had been anchored at Yokohama Harbour since February 3, because its passengers had been infected with the corona virus.



621 people on board the vessel have been infected with the virus.



Meanwhile the number of deaths due to Kovid -19 or Coronavirus has risen to 2,128 and the total number of infected cases stands at 75,725.



Out of these cases, 74,576 are reported from China.



Chinese President Xi Jinping said medical teams that treat coronavirus infections should take stringent measures to protect them.



He said 7 health officials, including doctors, have died from the virus and that 1716 persons from the health sector had been infected.